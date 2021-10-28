Man attacks boy in phone robbery attempt

A Staten Island boy was attacked by a man wanting to steal a phone. The boy didn't have one so he was attacked again.

The NYPD says it happened about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th in the area of 285 Victory Boulevard.

The 13-year-old boy was standing there when the man walked up to him. He punched him in the face and demanded his phone. The boy said he didn't have one.

At that point, the man punched him again and grabbed his bag. The man took off eastbound on Victory Boulevard and has not been arrested.

The boy only suffered minor injuries in the robbery.

The NYPD released a video of the man wanted in connection with the crime. The suspect is described as a Black man, black, 5'9", and 18 to 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.