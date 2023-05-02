Man attacked, cut in Brooklyn subway assault

The NYPD is looking for two suspects wanted for a subway assault in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday, April 3 around 8:50 p.m. at the 62nd Street and New Utrecht station in the Borough Park section.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting on a bench on the southbound ‘D’ train platform when two unknown men went up to him and asked what he was looking at.

The first suspect then punched the man in the face and cut him on his lower left arm using a sharp object, police said.

Police said the second suspect then kicked him in the legs multiple times.

Both fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Suspect descriptions

Photos of the individuals police are searching for. (NYPD)

The first suspect is described as a man approximately in his late teens, with a medium complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a man approximately in his late teens, with a medium complexion, a thin build and large black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, black pants and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).