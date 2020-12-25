Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:34 PM EST, Fairfield County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:46 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:06 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:36 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:58 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:26 PM EST until FRI 8:53 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:03 PM EST until SAT 2:06 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:55 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:46 PM EST until SAT 8:49 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:37 PM EST, Ulster County

Man arrested for smashing into Long Island Target store

By
Published 
Suffolk County
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - Police on Long Island say they arrested a man early on Christmas morning for smashing his way into a store to rob it.

Suffolk County police say they got a call to a Target store on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

They say Justin Shuffle had stolen a 2010 Bobcat excavating machine from a shopping center and crashed through the front doors of the Target.

They say Shuffle stole a coat and gift cards before officers found him in the electronics section where he was arrested.

Shuffle, 33 of Deer Park, is charged with burglary and Grand larceny.  It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!