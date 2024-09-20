Man arrested after woman shoved onto subway tracks

Police have arrested a man accused of shoving a 62-year-old woman onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station.

Shadrach Ford, 30, of Uniondale, N.Y., was taken into custody Friday morning following an ongoing investigation by the NYPD’s Transit District 34.

Ford faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault, after allegedly pushing the victim onto the subway tracks at the Jefferson Street station in Bushwick.

According to the NYPD, just before 6 a.m., Ford approached the woman and asked her for a lighter.

When the woman told him she didn't have one and walked away, police say Ford punched her in the face and shoved her onto the northbound tracks.

The woman sustained injuries to her left ankle and right elbow and was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for treatment.

Ford fled the scene on foot, leading to a citywide search before his arrest the following morning.

Authorities say Ford has been charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment, among other charges.