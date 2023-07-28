Man accused of vandalizing Brooklyn yoga studio arrested: NYPD

A man accused of drawing a swastika inside a yoga studio in Brooklyn and stealing religious items has been arrested, the NYPD said Thursday evening.

William Klare, 40, of the Bronx is facing multiple charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated harassment, and criminal mischief, all as a hate crime.

Police say Klare got into a yoga studio called Yoga Hell in Sheepshead Bay on July 18 and scrawled a swastika on the chalkboard, damaged religious items, and took prayer documents, before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force had been investigating the incident.