Man accused of shoving senior citizen down stairs in subway station

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station.

The incident happened inside the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

The New York City Police Department says a 68-year-old woman was leaving the subway station at around 9:30 a.m. when a man walked up to her and pushed her down a staircase.

The man then took off from the train station on foot and has not been found. Police released security camera images of the man wanted in connection with the attack.

The woman was not seriously hurt in the incident.