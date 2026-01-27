At least 10 found dead in NYC cold weather as mayor says Code Blue isn’t enough

The Brief At least 10 people were found dead outdoors during a weekend snowstorm as wind chills dropped as low as 15 below zero, according to the mayor. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city’s Code Blue protocol "is not enough" during the coldest conditions New York City has seen in eight years. The city expanded emergency measures, including opening new warming shelters, deploying additional warming buses and increasing overnight street outreach.



At least 10 people were found dead outdoors during the weekend snowstorm, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: A person sleeps on a sidewalk January 26, 2026 in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

What we know:

In response, Mamdani says the city has expanded emergency measures to protect people experiencing homelessness during the city’s most severe cold in eight years.

"Code Blue alone is not enough in a cold this severe, this rare," Mamdani said. "When people are still losing their lives, we have to do more."

Why you should care:

New York City has been experiencing frigid temperatures this week as Arctic air and gusty winds push wind chills as low as 15 below zero, prompting a Code Blue as the Tri-State digs out from a weekend storm that dropped up to 16 inches of snow, with another system possible this weekend.

What is Code Blue?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: An expired notice from the City of New York about clearing out homeless people who encamp on the street is seen January 26, 2026 in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

The backstory:

According to the city, a Code Blue Weather Emergency notice is issued when the temperature drops to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or less between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., including National Weather Service calculations for wind chill values. No one who is homeless and seeking shelter in New York City during a Code Blue will be denied.

10 people found dead during snowstorm

Since Jan. 19, the city has placed nearly 500 homeless New Yorkers into transitional housing, including shelters, safe havens and stabilized beds, Mamdani said.

Still, at least 10 people were found dead outdoors during the cold snap.

What we don't know:

Officials said it remains unclear whether all of the deaths were caused by hypothermia.

Why you should care:

Under the new emergency protocol, the city is increasing street outreach with more frequent canvassing by shelter providers, faith-based organizations, advocates and volunteers in high-need areas. Hospitals have been asked to limit overnight discharges to help ensure people who have nowhere to go remain indoors.

Warming shelters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: A person sleeps on a sidewalk with their belongings January 26, 2026 in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

The city has opened 10 new warming shelters since Friday and added seven Health + Hospitals centers as overnight warming sites across all five boroughs, Mamdani said.

Ten additional warming buses have been deployed at key locations, and overnight outreach shifts are being expanded with paid overtime for city workers.

Homeless shelter vans will also operate for extended hours to transport people indoors and provide temporary shelter.

The city is working with the state to redirect mental health teams to focus on life-saving street and subway outreach.

What you can do:

Mamdani urged New Yorkers to remain alert and look out for neighbors during the extreme cold, noting that 311 calls related to exposure concerns are being rerouted to 911 to speed emergency responses.

Information about warming centers and available resources is available by calling 311.