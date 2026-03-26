Mamdani moves to block NYC housing vouching program: 'It feels like betrayal'

The Brief NYC Mayor Zora Mamdani is continuing a lawsuit to block expansion of the city’s housing voucher program, despite previously promising to drop the legal challenge. The administration argues the expansion could cost $10 billion over five years amid a worsening fiscal outlook. The case is now before the state’s highest court, with City Council leaders pushing the mayor to drop the lawsuit.



A political clash is intensifying at City Hall as Mayor Zohran Mamdani seeks to block the expansion of New York City’s housing voucher program, despite previously pledging to support it.

The mayor’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from housing advocates and city leaders, who say the move represents a broken campaign promise and could delay urgently needed relief for low-income renters.

What we know:

The dispute dates back two years, when former Mayor Eric Adams challenged the City Council’s push to expand the housing voucher program. Adams argued the expansion would be too costly and claimed the Council lacked the authority to approve it.

Now, Mamdani’s administration is advancing the same argument in court. The city has asked the New York State Court of Appeals to block the expansion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stands silently during a press conference on the Air Canada Express crash at Terminal B in LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. All flights into and out of LaGuardia airpor Expand

According to the mayor, the proposed changes could cost the city as much as $10 billion over the next five years. Mamdani defended his position by pointing to the city’s worsening financial outlook.

"I want to take every action possible to end the homelessness crisis," he said. "But I also have to be honest with New Yorkers about the scale of the fiscal challenges we’re facing."

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The backstory:

During his mayoral campaign last year, Mamdani vowed to drop the lawsuit. Now, his administration is doing the opposite, and continuing the legal fight to stop the program from growing.

Advocates, including former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, have condemned the reversal.

"It feels like a betrayal," Quinn said. "A promise made on the campaign trail and broken once he got into City Hall."

The other side:

The mayor had previously suggested negotiations with City Council could resolve the issue without further litigation. However, council leaders say the latest court filing complicates those efforts.

City Council Speaker Julie Menon urged the administration to drop the lawsuit.

"The continuation of litigation delays our ability to reach a settlement," Menon said.

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What is the NYC housing voucher program?

Dig deeper:

New York City’s housing voucher program is one of the largest in the country. Under the current system, tenants pay 30% of their income toward rent, and the city covers the remaining cost.

The proposed expansion would have increased the number of eligible participants and lowered qualification requirements.

Supporters say those changes are critical to addressing the city’s housing and homelessness crises.

What's next:

Even without the expansion, the program’s cost is expected to grow to nearly $4 billion in the coming years, adding further pressure to the city’s budget.

As the legal battle unfolds, the future of the housing voucher expansion and its potential impact on thousands of New Yorkers remains uncertain.