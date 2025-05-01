Mamdani interested in empty subway retail spaces for homeless drop-in hubs

The Brief NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to make use of empty subway spaces. His proposed plan is to use the spaces as drop-in hubs for homeless and mentally ill individuals. Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams also have plans to address the issue of subway safety.



New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is considering empty retail spaces in subways to serve as crisis and drop-in hubs for homeless individuals.

Triage centers in subway stations

What we know:

In an interview with The Gothamist, New York State Assemblymember Mamdani expressed interest in utilizing vacant areas in subway stations to help alleviate the city's homeless and mental health crisis.

Mamdani, who has already released a public safety proposal, said the plan would require $10 million of the proposal's $1 billion budget.

The drop-in hubs are based off a similar effort in Philadelphia, Hub of Hope – an 11,000-square-foot facility that provides vital services and care for Philadelphia's homeless.

Mamdani said he would hire outreach workers from the subway stations with the highest rates of homelessness to run the drop-in hubs.

"Welcome Centers"

Timeline:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in January that she would work with the NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS) to expand their 24/7 "Welcome Center" model.

These Welcome Centers are sites where "unsheltered individuals are placed for a period so that clinical staff can assess their physical and behavioral health need." Acceptance of outreach efforts at these sites are voluntary.

Welcome Centers were introduced in 2022 – DHS held a conference call with street outreach providers April 1, 2022 to discuss the initiative.

Gov. Hochul spoke about the Welcome Centers when she announced her budget investments to improve subway safety on May 1.

Other approaches

The other side:

In contrast, Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom previously told FOX 5 NY’s Robert Moses in an exclusive interview that the city reserves the right to involuntarily take homeless New Yorkers who could be a threat to themselves or others off the streets and into hospitals.

Whatever the approach, the issue of subway safety remains on the minds of New Yorkers.