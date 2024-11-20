The Brief Republicans have won the majority of the House, but four races are still outstanding that will determine the size of the party’s lead. The races still to be called are in California, Alaska and Iowa. Republicans have won 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.



Republicans have won a majority in all major branches of the federal government in the 2024 election – the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Republican majority in the House was made official more than a week after election night, and now, more than two weeks later, several races are still too close to call. Here’s what to know about the four outstanding races.

2024 House races still uncalled

California, 2 seats, mixed leads

Two House seats remain undermined in California, in the 13th and 45th congressional districts.

As of Wednesday, in the 13th district, the vote difference between the two candidates is less than half a percentage point - or about 200 votes, with the Republican candidate leading. About 96% of the vote has been counted.

In the 45th district, the vote count was tied at 50.0%, with a difference of about 700 votes. The Democratic challenger has taken the lead over the Republican incumbent with about 97% of the vote counted.

Alaska, 1 seat, GOP lead

The Republican candidate is winning in Alaska’s at-large district, with 48.6% of the vote. The race there will advance to ranked choice voting if no candidate is the first choice on a majority of ballots, according to The Associated Press.

About 98% of the votes there are counted.

Iowa, 1 seat, GOP lead

The Republican incumbent is leading in Iowa’s 1st district, with 99% of votes counted.

She has 50.1% of the votes, to the Democratic candidate’s 49.9% – with a difference of about 800 votes, a margin that has potential to prompt a recount.

What is the House majority?

It takes 218 seats to have a majority in the House, which Republicans crossed last week.

The GOP has currently 218 seats to Democrats’ 213, with four races still uncalled. More on that below.

But, as The Associated Press reports, the GOP’s majority is thin and a highly functioning House isn’t guaranteed.

The Republican majority depends on a small group of lawmakers who won tough elections by running as moderates. It remains to be seen whether they will stay on board and along party lines for some of the more extreme proposals championed by Trump and his allies.