House election results: Races in California, Iowa still uncalled

The Republican majority in the House was made official more than a week after Election Night, but three races still remain too close to call.

Republicans have won a majority in all major branches of the federal government in the 2024 election – the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Here's a look at those three uncalled House races, which will determine the size of the GOP's narrow lead in the lower chamber of Congress.

Election Results: Balance of Power in the House

2024 House races still uncalled

California, 2 seats, mixed leads

Two House seats remain undermined in California, in the 13th congressional district in the San Joaquin Valley and the 45th congressional district outside of Los Angeles.

As of Nov. 25, in the 13th district, the vote difference between the two candidates is less than half a percentage point - or about 200 votes, with Republican Rep. John Duarte leading. About 98% of the vote has been counted.

In the 45th district, the vote count was nearly tied, with a difference of about 550 votes. Democratic challenger Derek Tran has taken the lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel with about 99% of the vote counted.

Iowa, 1 seat, GOP lead

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading in Iowa’s 1st district, with 99% of votes counted.

She has 50.1% of the votes, to Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan’s 49.9% – with a difference of about 800 votes, a margin that has potential to prompt a recount.

What is the House majority?

It takes 218 seats to have a majority in the House, which Republicans crossed two weeks ago.

The GOP currently has 219 seats to Democrats' 213, with three races still uncalled.

But, as The Associated Press reports, the GOP’s majority is thin, and a highly functioning House isn’t guaranteed.

The Republican majority depends on a small group of lawmakers who won tough elections by running as moderates. It remains to be seen whether they will stay on board and along party lines for some of the more extreme proposals championed by Trump and his allies.

