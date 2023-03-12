Major winter storm to wallop tri-state with more snowfall

A powerful winter storm is approaching the tri-state area and could bring as much as a foot of snow in some parts of New York.

New York City and Long Island are currently expected to see 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain that will convert over to snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Roughly 2 inches of rain is expected, before changing to snow with accumulations of 1-4 inches possible.

Credit: National Weather Service

North of the city, heavy snowfall is likely in interior portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey, and southwestern Connecticut. The snowfall will begin Monday night and last well into Tuesday, with 5 to 10 inches of snowfall likely, with some areas possibly receiving more than a foot of snowfall.

Strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected along local coastlines and may cause scattered downed tree limbs and power outages.

Watches and Advisories

A winter storm watch has been issued for Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York, Northern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut, and Western Passaic County from Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for tonight along the South Shore Bays of Nassau County and Queens.

Snowfall totals could be significantly changed by the track of the storm, which still has the potential to shift.