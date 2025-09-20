Luigi Mangione's lawyers fighting against death penalty charge

The Brief Luigi Mangione is facing both state and federal charges for the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione is facing the death penalty, but his lawyers are fighting to take that off the table. Earlier this week, a judge dismissed terrorism charges against Mangione in his state case in New York.



Lawyers for Luigi Mangione are trying to take the death penalty off the table in his federal case for allegedly killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, claiming officials' prejudice against Mangione make it "impossible" to get a fair trial.

What we know:

Mangione is facing both federal and state charges for Thompson's murder in December. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

His attorneys say that authorities have violated Mangione's constitutional and statutory rights, accusing multiple officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi of prejudice against Mangione. They claim that prejudice makes it "impossible" for Mangione to receive a fair trial.

What they're saying:

His lawyers submitted a court filing on Saturday, citing the day Mangione was arrested and extradited to New York City, calling it a "dramatic and choreographed perp walk."

In the 114-page filing, Mangione's lawyers wrote that "there is a high bar to dismissing an indictment due to pretrial publicity, however, there has never been a situation remotely like this one, where prejudice has been so great against a death-eligible defendant."

The backstory:

Mangione's legal team is fresh off a victory in court from earlier this week, when a judge dismissed the two top terrorism charges against him.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors have until Oct. 31 to respond to Mangione's lawyers. Mangione also has a federal court date in December.