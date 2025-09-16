What state, federal charges does Luigi Mangione face?

The Brief Luigi Mangione is accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione faces multiple charges on both the state and federal levels. On Tuesday, a judge dismissed terrorism charges against Mangione in New York state's case.



Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has multiple charges against him.

What are Mangione’s charges in New York?

On Tuesday morning, a judge dismissed terrorism charges against Mangione in New York state's case over the killing of Thompson, but he kept the state's second-degree murder charges against him. Mangione faces charges of:

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Pennsylvania charges

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

Federal charges

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count

Timeline:

The timeline of events leading up to Thompson's murder in New York City and Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, paints a chilling picture of premeditated violence. Here's a detailed breakdown of the events, according to an indictment released back in December:

Mangione arrives in New York City (Nov. 24)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 24, Mangione arrived at Port Authority on a bus and checked into the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side, using a fake New Jersey ID under the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione extended his stay multiple times, raising suspicions about his intentions.

Mangione stops at Starbucks before the murder (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 5:34 a.m., Mangione departed the hostel and traveled to Midtown Manhattan using an e-bike. His route led him to the area surrounding the Hilton Hotel.

Between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mangione was seen walking near and around the Hilton Hotel at 6th Avenue and West 54th Street. Surveillance footage captured his movements, though his purpose remained unclear at the time.

At 6:15 a.m., Mangione stopped at a Starbucks (1290 6th Ave.) to purchase a water bottle and granola bars.

Between 6:38 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Mangione was observed standing silently against a wall on the north side of West 54th Street, directly across from the Hilton. He is fully masked, with his hood up, making his presence more discreet and raising suspicions about his intentions.

Brian Thompson is shot outside Hilton Hotel (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 6:45 a.m., Mangione crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel and approached Thompson from behind. Armed with a 9-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer, Mangione allegedly shot Thompson twice – once in the back and once in the leg.

After the shooting, Mangione fled the scene, heading northeast on West 54th Street, the indictment said. He then abandoned the e-bike and continued his escape uptown.

Mangione flees New York City (Dec. 4)

Mangione hailed a taxi after abandoning the e-bike. The taxi dropped him off at West 178th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Northern Manhattan. From there, he fled the state of New York, evading authorities for several days.

The CEO killer's suspected escape route.

United Healthcare CEO is pronounced dead (Dec. 4)

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Authorities found two shell casings near the scene, each inscribed with the words "DENY" and "DEPOSE". Additionally, a bullet retrieved from the scene had the word "DELAY" written on it.

Mangione arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania (Dec. 9)

On Dec. 9, Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities quickly apprehend him, ending his days on the run.

During the arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer, and the fake New Jersey ID used at the hostel.