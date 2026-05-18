Judge rules on what evidence can be used in Luigi Mangione trial

The Brief A New York judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can use a gun and notebook recovered from Luigi Mangione’s backpack as evidence in his murder trial tied to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Judge Gregory Carro also ruled that some items found during the initial search of the backpack, including a gun magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip, must be suppressed because they were recovered before a search warrant was obtained. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges, with his New York state murder trial scheduled to begin Sept. 8 and jury selection in his federal stalking case set for Oct. 13.



A New York judge on Monday ruled on what evidence prosecutors can use at Luigi Mangione’s upcoming murder trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What we know:

Judge Gregory Carro ruled that evidence found during an initial search of Mangione’s backpack during his arrest at a McDonald’s restaurant must be suppressed, including a gun ammunition magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip.

The 9mm pistol and silencer found during Luigi Mangione's arrest, according to the federal complaint

Evidence in Luigi Mangione trial

What they're saying:

At the same time, Carro ruled that some items recovered during an initial search of Mangione’s backpack at the time of his arrest in Pennsylvania must be suppressed, including a gun magazine, cellphone, passport, wallet and computer chip.

Mangione’s New York state murder trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8. In his separate federal case, which includes stalking charges, jury selection is set to begin Oct. 13, with opening statements and testimony expected to start Nov. 4. Prosecutors have said the state trial is expected to last four to six weeks.

Luigi Mangione trial

Thompson was killed Dec. 4, 2024, as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind.

Mangione was arrested five days later while eating breakfast at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s after a customer recognized him from police photos released during the manhunt, according to authorities.

Luigi Mangione backpack search

Prosecutors have argued the backpack search was lawful under Altoona police procedures. Officers initially searched the bag at the restaurant for dangerous items and found a loaded gun magazine, prosecutors said.

Police later continued searching the backpack at a station house, where investigators said they found a gun and silencer during what authorities described as an inventory search required under department policy. Officers also recovered a notebook and handwritten notes that prosecutors said included apparent to-do lists and possible getaway plans.

(Photo by Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Mangione’s attorneys contend the evidence should be excluded because the searches occurred before investigators obtained a warrant.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Manhattan DA's office

The same backpack evidence has already been approved for use in Mangione’s separate federal case, but its admissibility in New York state court has remained under review through pre-trial hearings.

What is Luigi Mangione charged with?

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all state and federal charges tied to Thompson’s killing. In the federal case, he faces two stalking charges, each carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Earlier this year, a judge dismissed two other federal charges, eliminating the possibility of the death penalty.