Neighborhood parking rule change frustrates car owners

Some residents of Manhattan's Lower East Side said they feel blindsided by new parking restrictions on Avenue D between East 2nd Street and East 7th Street. Parking is no longer allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Michael Steward has lived on the Lower East Side for about 40 years. He received a $115 ticket shortly after the parking change took place. He said he lodged a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

"They contacted me and stated they had nothing to do with that. That the department that was in charge of that was [Department of] Sanitation."

DSNY told FOX 5 NY it is looking into the matter. DOT said the parking change is part of transit improvement on the Lower East Side. The project includes installing curbside bus lanes on parts of Avenue D. The DOT said it circulated flyers to alert people but did not specify where the flyers were posted.

"There were no flyers circulated," Steward said. "If everyone had seen flyers, then this would not be an issue."