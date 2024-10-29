Woman found murdered inside luxury Long Island resort

A woman was found murdered inside a guest room of a Hamptons high-end resort and spa on Long Island, Southampton Town Police said.

Police responded to Shou Sugi Ban House, located at 337 Montauk Highway, on Monday around 12:30 p.m. after a staff member found the woman, identified as Sabina Rosas, 33, of Brooklyn, dead inside the room at the Water Mill resort.

Shou Sugi Ban House is located in the Hamptons on Long Island.

The woman's cause of death was unknown at the time, but police said she was a victim of violence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.