Long Island welcomes its first legal cannabis delivery service

When Samuel Bunch clocks in at Legacy Dispensers, he knows his day is going to be spent making deliveries for the Albany-based marijuana delivery service. But he never imagined he'd end up becoming part of a groundbreaking operation that would change the face of the industry on Long Island.

As one of the first legal recreational cannabis customers on Long Island, Alexis Hardy knows firsthand how hard it can be to find the right dispensary. That's why she was thrilled when she found out about Legacy Dispensers, which is the only licensed dispensary delivering in the area.

Founder and CEO Matt Robinson told FOX 5 New York that he saw an opportunity to provide better access to cannabis for those who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars to obtain a medical license, and he's been making waves ever since.

"Legacy is a game changer for those who would otherwise have to travel to recreational dispensaries," says Robinson. "And we're just getting started."

Currently, Robinson has runners like Bunch making the trip to Long Island twice a week with plans to expand. Orders have a $250 minimum and there's a $25 delivery charge, but that hasn't stopped customers from flocking to the service. In fact, on a recent Tuesday, Legacy Dispensers received about 100 orders.

According to the Rockefeller Institute, only about 10 percent of jurisdictions on Long Island are effectively open for retail cannabis business, so The option for delivery is a game changer for those who would otherwise have to travel to recreational dispensaries.

"Usually we drive upstate, and we said this would be much easier," said Hardy. "It was so easy."

Robinson was issued one of New York’s "conditional" licenses - available to only someone convicted of a marijuana-related offense. He has been selling marijuana well before it was legal in the State and says he’s smarter and more determined than ever before to succeed.

"Everyone has had things in the past," he said. "Mine’s out there now that it’s out there I’m proving I can do it."