Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world

The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023.

According to Forbes Advisor, the historic North Shore town is a travel destination on par with Seychelles, the Canary Islands, and Qatar.

Riverhead contributes heavily to Long Island’s $6.3 billion tourism industry according to Justine DiGiglio with Discover Long Island.

RELATED: Airline offers all you can fly pass for $399

"It’s really a destination of its own," she said. "On one end you have a vibrant walkable historic downtown village, on the other end it’s farm country, and you have seamless access to… everything!"

In between, there’s Splish Splash, shopping at Tanger Outlets, the Suffolk Theater, and the Long Island Aquarium that’s home to one of the largest coral reefs in the world.

"You can dive with the sharks here, snorkel with tropical fish, you can engage and do interactive experiences with penguins," said Bryan DeLuca, Exec. Dir. of the Long Island Aquarium.

And town officials say Riverhead is going to get even better, thanks to millions of dollars in various grants. A new Town Hall is already in the works as well as an amphitheater and improved mass transit.

Riverhead was one of only 11 U.S. destinations named to Forbes' top 50. If you do make the trip - don’t forget to take a picture with the famous Big Duck.



