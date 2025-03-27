Long Island town builds tunnel to save frogs and wildlife from road traffic

The Brief A new 25-foot tunnel helps frogs, raccoons, and other wildlife safely cross a busy Long Island road. The Town of Brookhaven installed fencing and an underground path to prevent roadkill during breeding season. Officials say the tunnel provides major environmental benefits with minimal cost.



The Town of Brookhaven is going to new lengths to protect local wildlife—specifically frogs—from becoming roadkill during breeding season. Officials have installed a tunnel under a busy road, allowing animals to safely cross and connect to nearby tidal pools.

What we know:

In the Town of Brookhaven, officials have installed a 25-foot tunnel beneath a roadway in Middle Island. The tunnel allows frogs, chipmunks, raccoons, and other small animals to cross from one side of the road to the other without risking being struck by cars.

"It’s breeding season, they have reproduction on their minds and they're moving back-and-forth," said John Turner, land management specialist for the Town of Brookhaven. "There were scores of them dead, they were moving back-and-forth."

Luke Ormand, a senior environmental analyst with the town, added, "Once we installed the tunnel, all the animals figured out this was the place to go."

By the numbers:

The project cost approximately $40,000.

The tunnel spans 25 feet in length.

Brookhaven’s total budget is over $360 million, according to Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro, who called the project "very worthwhile."

Why you should care:

The initiative not only reduces wildlife fatalities but also highlights a practical way for municipalities to support local ecosystems without major infrastructure changes. Officials hope the tunnel, the first of its kind on Long Island, could inspire similar environmental projects across the region.