Long Island teen’s AI food app rakes in millions, X post goes viral after Ivy League snubs

The Brief Long Island teen Zach Yadegari created Cal AI, a calorie-tracking app with over 5 million downloads and a projected $30 million in revenue this year. Despite a 4.0 GPA and a 34 ACT score, Yadegari says he was rejected by 15 out of 18 colleges, including multiple Ivy League schools. After he posted about the rejections on X, Yadegari’s story has gone viral, sparking debate about whether elite schools value entrepreneurial accomplishments.



A Long Island teenager has created a revolutionary calorie-tracking app powered by artificial intelligence that is bringing in millions of dollars. But despite his impressive achievements, he has been denied admission to most Ivy League schools.

What we know:

Zach Yadegari, now 18, has been a coding prodigy since the age of 7.

"I would binge-watch YouTube videos," said Zach Yadegari, CEO of Cal AI.

At 16, he sold his first website to an international gaming company for a six-figure sum.

His latest venture, Cal AI, is a calorie-tracking app inspired by his frustration with existing nutrition apps. The app has more than 5 million downloads and is projected to bring in $30 million this year.

"It will be much more accurate than you estimating by yourself just visually," Yadegari said.

Using the app, users can scan any food, and Cal AI figures out what’s in the picture, estimating calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fats.

"I think this balance between a human and AI interaction is really where the future is headed," Yadegari said.

Despite leading a team of 17 full-time employees, many older than himself, Zach is finishing his senior year at Roslyn High School with a 4.0 GPA.

Ivy League Rejections:

Even with a 34 ACT score, Yadegari said he was rejected by 15 out of the 18 colleges he applied to. He questioned whether entrepreneurial accomplishments are truly appreciated by elite universities, posting his thoughts on X. The post has since gone viral, receiving more than 28 million views.

"I wanted to cultivate a community. I guess it is their loss. I'll find somewhere else to do it," Yadegari said.

Zach also shared advice for anyone considering a career in coding: "My advice is always to get started now."