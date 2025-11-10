Arrest made after 15-year-old stabbed to death at Long Island party; over 90 teens attended

The Brief A teen was charged after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old to death during a party last week in West Babylon. According to police, between 90 and 100 teens gathered outside the home when a fight broke out. FOX 5 NY’ s Jodi Goldberg reports the homeowner is accused of allowing her grandchild to host the party at her home.



A 17-year-old from Syosset has been arrested and charged after Suffolk County Police say he stabbed a 15-year-old to death during a party last week in West Babylon.

According to police, the 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

The backstory:

Police say between 90 and 100 teens were gathered outside a home on Carlton Road last Monday, Nov. 3, just before 10:30 p.m. when a fight broke out. During the altercation, 15-year-old Liam Delemo was stabbed. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Dig deeper:

According to FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg, the homeowner, 70-year-old Bonnie Miranda, was charged under Suffolk County’s Social Host Law and with Endangering the Welfare of a Child – a charge connected to the teen’s death. Miranda is accused of allowing her grandchild to host the party at her home.