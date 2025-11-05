Teen fatally stabbed at Long Island party with more than 90 people, police say
LONG ISLAND - A teenager was fatally stabbed during a party in West Babylon on Monday night, according to Suffolk County police.
What we know:
Officials say between 90 and 100 teens were gathered inside a home on Carlton Road when a fight broke out just before 10:30 p.m.
During the altercation, 15-year-old Liam Delemo was stabbed. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.
Dig deeper:
According to FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg, the homeowner, Bonnie Miranda, 70, has been charged under Suffolk County’s Social Host Law and with Endangering the Welfare of a Child—a charge connected to the teen’s death. Miranda is accused of allowing her grandchild to host the party at her home.
Police have not yet identified a suspect in the stabbing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from Suffolk County police.