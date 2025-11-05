Teen fatally stabbed at Long Island party with more than 90 people, police say

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy, Liam Delemo, was fatally stabbed during a large house party on Carlton Road in West Babylon late Monday night, according to Suffolk County police. Homeowner Bonnie Miranda, 70, was charged under Suffolk County’s Social Host Law and with Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly allowing her grandchild to host the party. No suspect has been identified, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad as the investigation continues.



A teenager was fatally stabbed during a party in West Babylon on Monday night, according to Suffolk County police.

What we know:

Officials say between 90 and 100 teens were gathered inside a home on Carlton Road when a fight broke out just before 10:30 p.m.

During the altercation, 15-year-old Liam Delemo was stabbed. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Dig deeper:

According to FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg, the homeowner, Bonnie Miranda, 70, has been charged under Suffolk County’s Social Host Law and with Endangering the Welfare of a Child—a charge connected to the teen’s death. Miranda is accused of allowing her grandchild to host the party at her home.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.