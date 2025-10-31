Long Island restaurant offers free meals to SNAP recipients

The Brief Millions of Americans will lose access to their SNAP benefits tomorrow, but one small Long Island business is doing its part to ensure no one goes hungry. Found in Mount Sinai, family-run restaurant Struggletown BBQ is offering free meals to anyone dependent on the federal SNAP program. Leonard posted the plan on the restaurant's Facebook account – the post quickly gained traction, with hundreds of people reaching out to ask how they could help.



Millions of Americans will lose access to their SNAP benefits tomorrow, but one small Long Island business is doing its part to ensure no one goes hungry.

Struggletown BBQ

What we know:

Found in Mount Sinai, family-run restaurant Struggletown BBQ is offering free meals to anyone dependent on the federal SNAP program.

John Leonard, the owner of the restaurant, told FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman that any person who displays their SNAP benefits card will receive one free sandwich and drink.

"I own a restaurant… We can't let people go hungry," Leonard explained.

Leonard posted the plan on the restaurant's Facebook account – the post quickly gained traction, with hundreds of people reaching out to ask how they could help.

The restaurant has launched a GoFundMe to help deliver meals and feed furloughed workers across the community.

"We're also working with a couple of organizations in the community to help out some of the food pantries. And a couple of halfway houses, recovery centers."

To manage the surge, organizers have set up a reservation system that assigns pickup times and helps keep lines moving. Many of those seeking assistance are seniors and working families struggling to make ends meet as the shutdown threatens to halt SNAP funds.

What you can do:

John says those in need of a meal or anyone looking to volunteer can also reach out at StruggletownCares@gmail.com.

SNAP benefits, how to get help

State officials are urging SNAP recipients to complete their recertification applications, even if benefits temporarily lapse, so that their cases remain active once federal operations resume.

If you need food assistance and are located in or around New York City, several resources are available:

Find a nearby food pantry or community kitchen using the Food Help NYC Map.

Call 311 for 24/7 help finding food assistance in your neighborhood.

Apply for or manage SNAP benefits through ACCESS HRA online or at your local HRA office.

Community Food Connection (CFC), formerly EFAP, funds more than 700 food pantries and community kitchens across the city that provide free groceries and hot meals.

NY state of emergency

Dig deeper:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state of emergency and announced new steps to keep food on the table for families, including $65 million in additional state funding to provide 40 million meals through food banks and pantries.

The state is also deploying SUNY and Empire State Service Corps members to help distribute food and exploring ways to use schools as meal hubs during the crisis.