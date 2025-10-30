Hochul declares state of emergency amid SNAP shutdown: What this means

The Brief Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency and announced $65 million in new state funding to provide 40 million meals for New Yorkers affected by the suspension of federal SNAP benefits. The state is deploying SUNY and Empire State Service Corps members to assist food banks and exploring ways to use schools as food distribution hubs during the emergency. New Yorkers in need can access free groceries and hot meals through hundreds of food pantries and community kitchens citywide, with resources available via the Food Help NYC Map or by calling 311.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency today and announced new actions in response to the federal administration’s decision to halt food assistance for three million New Yorkers starting Nov. 1.

"The Trump Administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis and hurting our grocers, bodegas and farmers along the way." — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

What we know:

As the federal government shutdown continues, Hochul claims President Donald Trump has refused to release billions of dollars in contingency funding that would help states manage the crisis.

Without that money, millions of New Yorkers could lose the food assistance they depend on to feed their families.

To help offset the shortfall, Hochul announced $65 million in new state funding for emergency food assistance. The money will reinforce New York’s network of food banks and pantries, providing about 40 million meals to New Yorkers in need.

The state will also deploy Empire State Service Corps and SUNY Corps members to support local food banks during this emergency period and continue exploring ways to use schools as food distribution hubs.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides electronic benefits that can be used like cash to buy food. The program helps low-income workers, seniors, people with disabilities, and families afford groceries.

You can buy:

Breads and cereals

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, fish, and poultry

Dairy products

You can’t buy:

Alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco

Pet food or household items

Vitamins or medicine

Food eaten in stores or hot foods

SNAP benefits are federally funded, with New York administering about $650 million per month to nearly three million residents. Hochul and other governors have repeatedly stressed that no state can replace or fully fund SNAP on its own.

24 states sue Trump over SNAP

New York joined 24 other states in suing the Trump administration on Tuesday to demand the release of emergency SNAP funds. Hochul also co-signed a letter with 20 governors urging the administration to reverse course and release the money immediately.

Earlier this week, Hochul fast-tracked $41 million in state funds for emergency food assistance. With today’s announcement, the total amount of state funding dedicated to fighting food insecurity now stands at $106 million.

SNAP program would be replaced with meal kits, according to Trump proposal

Community Food Connection (CFC), formerly known as the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP), funds more than 700 food pantries and community kitchens across New York City.

If you need food today, visit a local pantry for groceries or a community kitchen for a hot meal.

You can:

Apply for SNAP benefits at ACCESS HRAor visit the SNAP information page.

Find an active food pantry using the Food Help NYC Map.

Download a full list of NYC Food Pantries and Community Kitchens.

Call 311 any time for assistance agents are available 24/7.