Nassau County, LI reports first case of rabies since 2016 | What pet owners should know

Officials in the Town of Hempstead on LI are warning residents after a cat picked up last week in Cedarhurst tested positive for rabies.

Cat with rabies

It’s the first confirmed case of rabies in Nassau County since a raccoon tested positive back in 2016.

The main concern for pet owners and those who feed feral cats, according to officials, is the spread of viral and potentially fatal disease to people from pets and other infected animals.

"If you see a stray, don't approach it," said supervisor Don Clavin. "If you're scratched or bit by a stray, you need to take precautions. You need to go out and get your health checked."

While rabies is most common in wildlife, stray cats are at a higher risk of contracting the disease because they are exposed to wild animals.

"I know Queens has had it before, so who's to say that cat didn't come across and infected the animals here." — Dr. Jeffrey Siegel

"We have raccoons, we have bats that can pass it," said veterinarian Dr. Jeffrey Siegel. "We have infiltrations from other counties, too. I know Queens has had it before, so who's to say that cat didn't come across and infected the animals here."

The Town of Hempstead says they have successfully trapped, neutered and returned more than 40,000 cats over the past 11 years. State law requires all cats and dogs to be vaccinated against rabies after four months and keep up-to-date with booster shots.

Animal advocates hope the case of rabies doesn’t have a negative impact on feeding the feral cat community.

A free rabies clinic will be held here at the shelter on Aug. 24. It’s open to all pets of Nassau County residents.