Long Island puppy fitness center takes obedience training to the next level

Jeris Pugh opened The Martial Arfs Dog Training & Fitness Center to fill what he called a void in the world of dog training.

The owner and head trainer had an extensive background in martial arts but transitioned from the dojo to dogs to help give pets and their owners a unique opportunity to improve their pets’ health and behavior.

"We thought it’d be great if we gave them an outlet for their energy while at the same time taught them behaviors - sit, stay, come," Pugh said.

The facility offers one on one training and group lessons, an agility course, balance equipment for obedience and exercise, a swimming pool and treadmills.

"When you have a child with ADD or ADHD you don’t force them to sit still, you give em an outlet and it allows them to become better behaved," said Pugh.

Similar to martial arts, dogs earn bandanas instead of belts for their progress and of course like just about anyone - they too enjoy praise.

"The owners realize they’re not bad dogs," Pugh said. "They realize they need another method of training in order to succeed."