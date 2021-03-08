Long Island mother of 5 dies from coronavirus

article

A Long Island woman who was pregnant with her 6th child when she caught the coronavirus has passed away.

Jane Ku Yeh was put into a medically induced coma when she was 21 weeks pregnant. She lost the baby during that time before passing away herself weeks later on February 20.

"Jane was a devoted wife and mother, who loved and prioritized her family," a memorial page in her honor stated.

A memorial service was held via Zoom on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Her husband, Jackson Yeh, now has to cope with losing his wife and unborn son while caring for the couple's five other children.

A GoFundMe was set up to support the Yeh family. It had raised nearly $100,000.