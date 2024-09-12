Man sues Nassau County police for false arrest and discrimination

A Long Island man has filed a lawsuit after he says he was wrongfully arrested by Nassau County police.

Tyrone Phifer says he did everything he could to convince the police back in December of 2021 they had the wrong guy.

Body camera footage shows an officer looking at Phifer’s license and a prescription from the foot doctor he had just visited, but the 63-year-old was charged anyway even though they told him the man they were looking for was mentally ill and named Leroy.

"When he approached me he called me Leroy and had his hand on his gun." — Tyrone Phifer

In a multimillion dollar federal lawsuit against the Nassau County Police Department, attorney Frederick Brewington says his client - a veteran and grandfather of eight, was abused and accused of something he did not do while police made up several stories to cover up discrimination.

The case against Phifer was dropped ten months later.

The officers and sergeant on scene are also included in the lawsuit along with police commissioner Patrick Ryder, who Brewington says refuses to address proof of racial disparities in policing in the county.

"Your refusal is an indication you're ok that 18.3 African-Americans are arrested for obstruction of governmental administration for every white person, that’s not acceptable," he said. "The time for abusing individuals based on the hue of their skin has long passed."

Phifer, who says he is a quiet man and someone who only gets upset when his rights are violated, says he’s still dealing with trauma almost three years later.

The Nassau County Police Department said they would not comment on pending litigation.

They have a limited time to respond, according to Brewington, who says the lawsuit makes it clear that this is something that cannot and will not be ignored.