Long Island man charged with raping 13-year-old girl

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The Brief Michael Liontonia, 38, of West Islip has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. According to police, Liontonia picked the girl up at a Holtsville gas station before assaulting her in his car. The girl's school notified police after she told her guidance counselor about the assault.



A West Islip man was arrested this week and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl, police announced.

What we know:

Suffolk County Police arrested 38-year-old Michael Liontonia on Wednesday, March 25, at his West Islip home. Liontonia has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

The assault allegedly happened earlier this week. According to police, Liontonia called the girl on her phone on March 23, and she met him at a Holtsville gas station. There, Liontonia allegedly picked the girl up, drove her to a secluded area, raped her, and dropped her back off at the gas station.

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The next day, the girl reported to her guidance counselor that she had been sexually assaulted, and the school notified the police.

What's next:

Liontonia is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, March 26.