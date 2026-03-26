The Brief Two 14-year-old boys in Pennsylvania were sentenced to probation after admitting to using AI to create about 350 fake nude images of at least 59 underage classmates. Victims told the court the images caused severe emotional trauma, including anxiety and lasting fear. The teens must complete community service, avoid victims, and may have their records cleared after two years if they stay out of trouble.



Two teenage boys who used artificial intelligence to create hundreds of fake nude photos of their underage classmates at an exclusive private school in Pennsylvania have received probation.

What we know:

The boys, who were 14 at the time, were both charged in the juvenile system with nearly 60 counts each of sexual abuse, child pornography and related offenses. They admitted this month that they made about 350 images showing at least 59 girls under the age of 18, according to the Associated Press.

They appeared in court on Wednesday, along with more than 100 parents and students from Lancaster Day School who came to hear the victims' testimonies describing the trauma they have suffered, from anxiety attacks to fear of the images resurfacing.

One victim told the judge it "destroyed my innocence," the AP says, while another victim said she "needed trauma therapy to even walk around my neighborhood."

The defendants, who reportedly remained stone-faced, were called pedophiles, "sick and twisted" and perverted.

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The backstory:

Officials say the boys took photos from the victims' social media profiles, digitally altered them to appear nude, then exchanged them in a private Discord chat room.

Their actions were discovered in November 2023 when one of the boys mistakenly sent an altered image to a different chat room that included other Lancaster County Day Schools students.

What's next:

Each teen was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service, have no contact with the victims and pay an unspecified amount of restitution. The case can be expunged after two years if no other legal problems arise.

The judge said they would probably be going to state prison if they were adults, and to "take this opportunity to really examine" themselves, according to reporting by AP.

What they're saying:

After the judge said he did not hear either boy apologize or take responsibility, their defense attorneys released the following statements to AP.

"This has been a regrettable, long, torturous process for everyone involved," one defense attorney said, while another commented that their client was "extremely remorseful for his part in the AI-generated images and very sorry for any hurt he caused."

One of the defendant's attorneys also claimed that he did not use "any AI generator himself nor did he disseminate any of the images," and that his client was accountable as part of the conspiracy, and that both of the boys "gathered and exchanged the unaltered/original images that were put into the generator."