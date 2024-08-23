Who is Kerri Bedrick? Long Island mom to be arraigned in crash that killed son

A mother on Long Island is facing several charges after a wrong-way crash on the Southern State Parkway killed her 9-year-old son in Bay Shore, authorities say.

Who is Kerri Bedrick?

According to police, Kerri Bedrick, 32, of Centerport, was allegedly impaired and driving with a suspended license at the time of the accident on Thursday morning.

Kerri Bedrick, 32, of Centerport, faces several charges.

Bedrick is expected to be arraigned later this morning in Central Islip. The full list of charges she faces in court includes:

Aggravated unlicensed operation.

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Aggravated DWI.

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Criminal possession of a stimulant.

"The state troopers did their best to save the boy’s life and this was a traumatic experience for all involved," NYSP Major Stephen Udice said.

Southern State Parkway accident

New York State Troopers and Suffolk County Sheriff's Office patrols responded to the eastbound side of the parkway, just past exit 42, on Thursday around 2:20 a.m.

Police say Bedrick was driving the wrong way in a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV while her son, Eli Henrys, was sitting in the back seat. She collided with another vehicle, which resulted in a four-car crash.

"To give you an idea of the severity of the impact, the engine of the wrong-way driving vehicle was thrown from that vehicle into the woods some distance from the collision point itself," Udice said.

"Prior to that collision, a Suffolk County Sheriff's Office patrol witnessed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop that vehicle." — NYSP Major Stephen Udice

State troopers located Bedrick standing outside while her son was still strapped in his seat belt. They performed CPR, both in the car and then in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, but couldn't save him.

The scene Thursday morning on the Southern State Parkway.

Two other drivers, Haydee Meyer, 29, and David Picard, 24, were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third driver, a 63-year-old man, was not injured.

Bedrick also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was seen being escorted out of the hospital by police in handcuffs. Investigators say cops were trailing Bedrick’s SUV before the deadly crash.

"Well, prior to that collision, a Suffolk County Sheriff's Office patrol witnessed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop that vehicle," Udice said. "However, the wrong way driver sped up and refused to stop."