Southern State Parkway accident: 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Long Island

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island, officials said.

Southern State Parkway accident today

According to officials, the four-car accident happened in the eastbound lanes near exit 42 in Bay Shore.

SkyFOX over Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore, Long Island.

The New York State Police, along with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department, are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.