Long Island horse therapy program helps children cope with family trauma

A horse therapy program on Long Island is now helping children deal with trauma and sickness in their families.

Riding on and caring for horses isn’t something that Brendan does every day, but for the 10-year-old, a special activity took his mind off the loss of his father.

"You’re not in like a place where it’s just you," he said. "It’s like you’re not alone here we’re all going through the same thing, and we’re all here for the same reason."



Brendan, thanks to the nonprofit SIBSPlace, is surrounded by children who are also dealing with loss or illness in their families.



"When they can come to SIBSPlace they can talk about all of these feelings and not feel judged and feel 100% accepted," said Joanna Formont, who is the executive director of SIBSPlace. "We’re giving them opportunities to be kids."

More than 20 children spent the day at HorseAbility. It’s a therapeutic riding center where retired carriages, police and show horses offer healing powers.



"Horses have an amazing instinct and demeanor that's so welcoming," said Katie McGowan, founder of HorseAbility.



HorseAbility is one of 18 trips planned by SIBSPlace this summer. Experiences like this help give children the attention that is sometimes unavailable for them at home.



"To be able to offer free summer camp knowing your kids are in a safe space, have volunteer and staff around to process emotional feelings they may be having, it's a gift we give them," Formont said.



It’s a gift that fills their hearts and souls.