Long Island leaders call for support after fatal Mcdonald's shooting

Community leaders in Hempstead are asking for support from Nassau County to keep the areas surrounding their schools safe after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's on Wednesday.

According to police, a 19-year-old former student was fatally shot at a McDonald's restaurant less than a mile away from the city's high school and middle school.

"I hope and pray our DA's office and judges stop giving people a slap on the hand when they carry guns and commit a crime," said Mayor Waylyn Hobbs.

In a statement, the Nassau County DA's office told FOX 5 that their office aggressively prosecutes gun cases and that DA Donnelly's first act in office was to create a firearm suppression and intelligence unit.

Meanwhile, Hempstead school board President Randy Stith said that while they cannot stop people from committing crimes, they can ask for help from the state to get kids home safely.

"Unfortunately, we have no busing in Hempstead for our middle and high school students," Stith said.

Stith said requests have been made for student transportation for their middle and high school students, and are in discussions with the state Department of Transportation and the New York State Education Department.

In the meantime, police say they will continue patrolling surrounding areas during school dismissal times and working with schools. They say shootings in Hempstead village are down 56% compared to last August.