Teen killed outside Long Island McDonald's

Updated 5:21AM
Hempstead
The teen was shot and killed at a popular spot for teens to hang out after school.

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police are investigating the killing of a teenager outside a McDonald's in Hempstead.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the fast food restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard.  Police say the 19-year-old was hanging out when the gunman walked up and started shooting.

Police officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:54 pm.

They set up a crime scene in the parking lot as they investigated.

The parking lot is a hangout spot for nearby high school students after classes end.  It was unclear if the victim was a student.

The victim's name has not been released.  Police say it might have been a targeted hit.

The gunman got away and has not been caught.