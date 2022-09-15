Teen killed outside Long Island McDonald's

Nassau County Police are investigating the killing of a teenager outside a McDonald's in Hempstead.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the fast food restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard. Police say the 19-year-old was hanging out when the gunman walked up and started shooting.

Police officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:54 pm.

They set up a crime scene in the parking lot as they investigated.

The parking lot is a hangout spot for nearby high school students after classes end. It was unclear if the victim was a student.

The victim's name has not been released. Police say it might have been a targeted hit.

The gunman got away and has not been caught.