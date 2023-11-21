Long Island general store offers food, beauty projects for free

The Angels of Long Island General Store Free Food Pantry looks like an everyday grocery store, but it's missing a cash register because everything inside is free.

"We want it to be a fun place to come not that someone feels bad about having to come," Debbie Loesch, the store's owner, said. "Right now I have working families deciding if their kids are going to eat or if they’re going to put oil in their tank."

Loesch already runs two thrift stores, but she wanted to open a free general store that she says the community so desperately needs.

The store, which is set to open on November 28, is funded thanks to private donations and money made from thrift store sales.

Debbie, who founded Angels of Long Island, insists she herself isn’t the angel, but it’s those who she relies on to keep the shelves stocked.

"We have personal hygiene, laundry, cleaning supplies, diapers, hats, coats, gloves," Loesch said.

The store will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each department is labeled with the number of items that can be taken. One person from each family in need can visit monthly.

Over the next few weeks, Debbie will make sure she has enough inventory to restock the shelves. She’s looking for monetary donations and volunteers.

"If you create a general store concept based on client choice, you can offer people household supplies or personal care products that’s really going to help families in need of support," said Paule Pachter who is the CEO of Long Island Cares.

Working together to help those who can use the extra hand.

"I’m sure people would rather be a name brand grocery store shopping," Loesch said. "When people hit the pantry they’re at their lowest. We wanted to give it a nice vibe and have a good experience."