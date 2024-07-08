Man charged after giving child fireworks that set 2 LI homes on fire: police

A NY man was charged with arson after giving an 11-year-old child fireworks that set a Long Island shed and two homes on fire on July 4th, police said.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karamjit Singh, 33, told the child to light the fireworks on Thursday morning outside his home in Levittown, but they malfunctioned and set a shed on fire. The blaze then spread to Singh's home and a neighboring house in the suburban neighborhood, causing extensive damage.

Images captured by local media showed thick smoke billowing from the fire and the side of one of the homes burned away to expose its wooden studs. Charred debris was strewn across the yard.

No injuries were reported. Singh was arrested without incident and the child was released to a family member, police said.

Court records show Singh is being represented by the Nassau County legal aid office. A message seeking comment was left there on Sunday. Singh is charged with arson, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

Meanwhile, also July 4th on Long Island, four people were injured, and several cars were damaged, in a fireworks accident at a home, Suffolk County police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at a home on Foxrun Court in Port Jefferson Station.

According to police, many people were watching a fireworks display at the home when a firework went astray.

Two men, a woman and a girl were injured, and several cars parked on the block sustained damage, police said. Police said the four were patrons, not setting off fireworks.

Police told FOX 5 NY that "terrible things" happen when people have no experience setting off fireworks. They expect arrests "imminently."

All four victims were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital:

Patrice Ambroise, 38, of Mount Sinai, is being treated for burns and a serious leg injury.

Kieran Doyle, 30, of Selden, is being treated for burns and a severed finger.

A 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.