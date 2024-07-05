Long Island fireworks mishap at home injures several, damages cars on July 4th

Four people were injured, and several cars were damaged, after a firework went astray during a display at a Long Island home, Suffolk County police said.

The incident happened on July 4th around 10 p.m. at a home on Foxrun Court in Port Jefferson Station.

According to police, many people were watching a fireworks display at the home when a firework went astray.

Two men, a woman and a girl were injured, and several cars parked on the block sustained damage, police said.

All four were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital:

Patrice Ambroise, 38, of Mount Sinai, is being treated for burns and a serious leg injury.

Kieran Doyle, 30, of Selden, is being treated for burns and a severed finger.

A 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.