Long Island father shot, killed in upstate NY hotel lobby while visiting son at college

The victim killed in a shooting at a Marriott Hotel in Poughkeepsie over the weekend has been identified as Paul Kutz, 53, a father of three from East Northport in Suffolk County on Long Island.

Neighbors described Kutz as an absolutely amazing father on Tuesday as his family asked for privacy and peace to process an unimaginable loss.

"He was always with his kids. They were always playing ball on the front lawn. Can’t believe it." — Erik Jensen, neighbor.

Kutz was gunned down Sunday morning while visiting his son during Family Weekend at Marist College.

"When we moved in he was quick to come over and introduce himself," said neighbor Erik Jensen. "He was a great neighbor."

RELATED: NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say

Those who knew the accountant and father of three knew how much he loved spending time with his family.

"He was always with his kids," Jensen said. "They were always playing ball on the front lawn. Can’t believe it."

RELATED: Man shot dead in New York hotel; bomb making materials found in room

Police say the shooting was a random act. Kutz was standing in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott not far from campus when he was struck by bullets during a fight between two homeless men and hotel staff.

The suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Roy Johnson Jr. and 26-year-old Devin Taylor, both of whom have prior criminal records.

Johnson is now facing murder charges, while Taylor has been charged with possession of a weapon.

According to police, a Glock and a ghost gun were recovered, as well as bomb-making materials and manuals.

At this point, it’s unclear how long the suspects were staying at the hotel or if they had any possible motives.

"If any of these parents knew there were homeless known murder suspects in the hotel, no one would’ve stayed there," said Marist parent John Bucsek, whose hotel room wasn’t far from the suspects. "It just rips your heart out, being a parent you think about what led to this. What’s to prevent this from happening."

In a statement, Marist officials send their support and deepest condolences to the family. Both men are being held, and are scheduled back in Poughkeepsie Town Court this Friday.