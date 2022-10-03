NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police in Poughkeepsie say a man was shot to death early Sunday in a hotel.

Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim.

Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.

Roy Johnson, Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Devin Taylor is being held on $500,000 cash bail or $1M bond on two criminal possession of weapon charges.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road.

When police arrived they found a victim who had been shot in the lobby. He was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Police confronted one of the suspects outside the hotel. They say he took a gun out of a fanny pack and tossed it to the ground as he was arrested. The second man was arrested in their hotel room.

During a search of the room, police say they found manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives. No finished explosives were found.

The New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material. The ATF and FBI were involved in the investigation. Police say two guns were also recovered.

Authorities said that additional charges could be filed in connection with the items found in the hotel room.

Multiple police agencies responded and were assisting with the investigation.

Guests were evacuated from their rooms during the investigation.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro released a statement saying: "This is a terrible tragedy and we extend our prayers to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the entire Marist College community."

Dutchess County Emergency Response and Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the guests who were staying at the hotel.

Marist College also assisted with transporting guests from the scene.

Marist officials released a statement on the shooting: "...authorities made us aware of the tragic, fatal shooting of a family member of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community."

Police said the family asked for the victim's name to not be released as they are grieving.

Marist College is a small liberal arts school on the banks of the Hudson River about 85 miles north of New York City.