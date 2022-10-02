Man shot dead in New York hotel; bomb making materials found in room

article

Police in Poughkeepsie say a man was shot to death early Sunday in a hotel.

A 911 call came in at about 7:30 a.m. of a disturbance at the Courtyard by Marriott on South Road.

When police arrived they found a victim who was taken to a nearby hospital but it was too late to save his life. No other injuries were reported.

During the building search, a hotel room was found to contain manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives.

The New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material. The ATF was notified. The investigation is continuing.

Two men were taken into custody at the scene by officers with the Poughkeepsie Police Department.

There names and charges were not immediately available.

Multiple police agencies responded and were assisting with the investigation.

Guests were evacuated from their rooms during the investigation.

Dutchess County Emergency Response and Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the guests who were staying at the hotel.

Marist College also assisted with transporting guests from the scene. All guests and staff have been relocated.