Long Island families host minor league baseball players

For Yvonne and David Quirk watching the four-time Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks play is even more exciting when they host one of the players.

They're one of a handful of families on Long Island who open their doors from April through September for a member of the team to stay. And with the countdown to the 2020 season officially underway, the team is accepting host family applications.

“A private bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, use of laundry,” said Long Island Ducks president Michael Pfaff. “A clean, safe, environment with a welcoming family where both sides are happy living together.”

Some players choose to live in a hotel or rental during the season but younger players often prefer host families. Long Island is an expensive place to live and this is one way for them to save.

Former major league pitcher and Long Island Duck Enrique Burgos stayed with the Quirk's last year.

“We got to know him and his wife, and family whole situation,” said David Quirk. “It was a lasting relationship that we have so far.”

Families who have hosted in the past say it's a home run - perks include access to a VIP meet-and-greet with the team, recognition at the ballpark on fan appreciation day and tickets to a game in the VIP luxury suite.