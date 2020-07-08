Long Island enters Phase 4 of reopening

Long Island is officially in phase four on the road to reopening and once again people have plenty of choices for summer fun.

“Phase four includes museums, those beautiful gardens, planting fields, old Westbury gardens are now open or can open when they’re deem ready,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. “Things like zoos, historical sites, aquariums can open.”

The Long Island Game Farm in Manorville is one of many attractions hoping to recoup some of their losses.

Curator Greg Drossel is relieved to reopen but questions why it took so long.

WHAT IS OPEN IN PHASE 4?

“We’re outside,” he said. “We don’t understand why we had to wait until the very end to open.”

Advertisement

Over in Riverhead, a line formed outside the Long Island Aquarium right before opening the doors for the first time in 3.5 months.

But if you’re venturing out, the new normal post COVID-19 looks a little different.

Only 25-percent capacity will be allowed, when possible reservations should be booked in advance and many exhibits have arrows for people to safely social distance.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“You go into one of the big box stores, there are more people there on the weekends and we were structured to keep it safe for families,” said executive director Bryan DeLuca with the Long Island Aquarium.

As per Governor Cuomo, gyms and movie theaters were left out of Phase 4 altogether with no reopening date in mind.