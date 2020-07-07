Expand / Collapse search

What can reopen in New York in Phase 4

Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Phase 4 reopening in New York

Here is what can reopen in New York under the Phase 4 coronavirus response plan.

NEW YORK - Several regions of New York can now reopen in New York in Phase 4 of the coronavirus plan.  They include Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York.

Here is what can reopen in New York in Phase 4 coronavirus plan:

-Gatherings of up to 50 people
-Indoor religious services up to 33% capacity
-Professional sports (without fans in stands)
-College campuses can reopen
-Zoos can reopen
-Botanical Gardens can reopen
-Indoor museums
-Historic sites
-Aquariums
-Film and movie production

Here is what is not allowed to reopen in New York in Phase 4:
-Fitness centers
-Malls
-Some services still limited at salons

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android


 