Several regions of New York can now reopen in New York in Phase 4 of the coronavirus plan. They include Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York.

Here is what can reopen in New York in Phase 4 coronavirus plan:

-Gatherings of up to 50 people

-Indoor religious services up to 33% capacity

-Professional sports (without fans in stands)

-College campuses can reopen

-Zoos can reopen

-Botanical Gardens can reopen

-Indoor museums

-Historic sites

-Aquariums

-Film and movie production

Here is what is not allowed to reopen in New York in Phase 4:

-Fitness centers

-Malls

-Some services still limited at salons

