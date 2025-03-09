Long Island brush fire today: Crews battle Westhampton blaze, wind threats remain

The Brief Brush fires on Long Island prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency in Suffolk County. Three of the four fires are contained; one firefighter injured, and two buildings partially burned. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph today continue to threaten the area.



Dry conditions and powerful wind gusts on Eastern Long Island fanned a fast-moving brush fire that burned hundreds of acres and stifled traffic on Sunrise Highway for hours, but by Sunday morning, the fire was mostly contained.

"This was a very big fire that could have created very big problems if not for all of us coming together," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said during a press conference.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for Suffolk County as crews battled the fire in the Pine Barrens. The fire, which started around 1 p.m. Saturday, caused little damage, but wind continues to threaten the area.

Credit: 106 Rescue Wing

Here's the latest, along with a map of the fires:

Forecast: What's the latest on the fires?

What's next:

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 80% contained, with only one of the four fires still being fought in Westhampton, according to Romaine's office.

Firefighters stand on a mound as the Sunrise Wildfire burns on August 25, 1995, at the Westhampton Transfer Station, Town of Southampton, New York. The fire was not extinguished until early September 1995.

Early estimates show around 600 acres were affected, and two commercial structures were damaged. No private homes were destroyed, and no evacuations were needed. One firefighter was flown to a hospital to be treated for burns to the face.

As crews continue to battle the blaze, forecasts show wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will persist throughout the day, which could fuel the flames.

Wildfire maps

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area. The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

Here's a look at affected areas on Long Island over the past 24 hours, according to FIRMS:

1 firefighter injured, Sunrise Highway shut down

The backstory:

Rough satellite data indicated that fire and smoke stretched roughly 2.5 miles along Sunrise Highway, according to NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System.

Police closed a section of the highway, a thoroughfare to the East End of Long Island.

The fires raged near the Francis S. Gabreski Airport, from which the National Guard launched at least one helicopter. One of the commercial buildings that partially burned was near the airport.

Personnel at the base evacuated as a precautionary measure starting around 1:45 p.m., spokesman Cheran Cambell said in a statement.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Hochul said the National Guard was providing support by helicopter and working with local law enforcement.

"Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe," she said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed what caused the fires. Investigators are trying to determine whether the fire "started naturally" or had a "nefarious origin."