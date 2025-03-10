Failed s'mores-making attempt likely sparked Long Island fires

The Brief An investigation is underway on Long Island after a series of brush fires consumed hundreds of acres in Suffolk County. The SCPD are looking into a homeowner who was trying to make s'mores, FOX 5 NY has learned. The fires, which appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds, broke out on Saturday around 1 p.m., officials said.



A homeowner's failed attempt to make s'mores likely sparked this weekend's fast-moving brush fire on Long Island, Suffolk County Police said Monday.

A person near the Center Moriches/Manorville area was trying to make the melty marshmallow treat Saturday morning but could not light a fire due to wind.

The person then lit cardboard on fire, which caused the homeowner's backyard to go up in flames.

The backyard fire was extinguished around 10:30 a.m.; the brush fire was then reported at 12:57 p.m., about an eighth of a mile away from the s'mores incident.

The investigation remains active.

Containment update

What we know:

According to FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman, the last remaining fire of the four brush fires that sparked up on the edge of the Hamptons was 100% contained as of Sunday. But crews were on scene last night in Westhampton, knocking out hot spots to prevent the fire from flaring back up from the dry and windy weather conditions experienced on Sunday.

SkyFOX was over charred trees in the Long Island Pine Barrens

According to officials, the fires, which appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds, broke out on Saturday around 1 p.m. and burned through over 600 acres. No residential properties were impacted by the blaze, but a couple of commercial buildings suffered significant damage.

The two injured firefighters have since been released from the hospital. Thick black smoke filled the sky and was visible as far away as Connecticut.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for Suffolk County and a burn ban across the area as crews battled the fire in the Pine Barrens. She confirmed that multiple state and local agencies had mobilized to combat the fires. In addition, Hochul said helicopters from the New York National Guard provided air support.

The ban remains in effect until March 16 and "prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking." Smaller firepits, less than three feet in width or diameter, are allowed.

What caused the fire?

What they're saying:

Police said on Sunday they were working diligently to investigate the cause of the fire and do not know whether it was set intentionally or not. However, officials were quick to point out that there wasn’t any lightning in the region at the time, leaving only human causes as the primary source.

Credit: 106 Rescue Wing.

"We have 25 detectives that are working on trying to determine the origin of the fire," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "We have drones accessing the area and again trying to figure out, you know, where this fire started. We also have arson detectives going up in the helicopters also trying to figure out how this all started."

Officials said they expect to know the cause of the fire in the next few days.

"This was a very big fire that could have created very big problems if not for all of us coming together," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said during a press conference.

Wildfire maps

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area. The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

Here's a look at the affected areas from this weekend on Long Island, according to FIRMS:

What's next:

Skies should be sunny on Monday, with a high near 61. Expect a west wind of around 8 mph.