Long Island body parts found: Amanda Wallace pleads guilty to 5 felony counts

Amanda Wallace, one of the suspects connected to the body parts that were scattered across Long Island, pleaded guilty to five felony counts on Tuesday.

Back in February, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said.

The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

On Feb. 29, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

In March, Wallace and three other suspects were charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

The other suspects who were charged are Steven Brown, 44, of Amityville, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless.

According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Then, in April, Wallace was also charged with robbery in the first degree.

Wallace faces 25 years for the robbery charge alone.