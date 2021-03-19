Long Island Bloods gang member sentenced over conspiracy to murder rivals

article

A member of the Bloods street gang has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to murder rival gang members during a violent, year-long gang war.

Jonathan Mayzick, a leader of the Nine Try Gangster set of the Bloods street gang based in Hempstead, was sentenced Thursday in connection to his participation in a war with the rival Outlaws street gang in the "Heights" neighborhood of Hempstead.

Mayzick's sentence will run consecutively to a 13 & 1/2 year federal prison term imposed in 2018 after Mayzick pled guilty to distributing narcotics. As a result, Mayzick will serve a total of 23 1/2 years in prison.

"Mayzick was a leader of a murderous street gang that, in its thirst for revenge, engaged in a shooting rampage that terrorized the community and put the public at risk for over a year," stated Acting U.S. Attorney DuCharme. "Today’s lengthy sentence reflects the tireless efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners to bring an end to senseless violence and loss of life and eradicate gangs like the Bloods."

According to authorities, between September 2013 and November 2014, Mayzick, along with other members of his gang shot four people in retaliation for the September 2013 murder of Dante Quinones, a Bloods associate by a member of the Outlaws. While the war was ongoing, authorities say Mayzick and his fellow gang members operated a crack cocaine trafficking business in the Hempstead area.

