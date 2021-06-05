Long Island Aquarium offers overnight stay with shark dive, champagne dinner

article

You can get a chance to sleep with the fish -- and live to talk about it the next day.

Mattress brand Beautyrest is giving someone the chance to spend the night at the Long Island Aquarium in August as a way to promote its new Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress.

The person -- and one guest -- will get to test out the new mattress, meet penguins, dive with sharks and get a private tour of the Riverhead aquarium from Aug. 19 through Aug. 20, according to a press release.

The guests will also receive a champagne dinner, a seaweed wrap pedicure, breakfast on the water and a private, guided kayaking tour of the Peconic River.

The exclusive stay will be available for a first-come, first-serve booking on World Oceans Day, June 8, on the Long Island Aquarium website.

According to Beautyrest, its new Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress uses fabric made with recovered ocean plastics.

The brand reportedly launched the sustainable Harmony collection last year. In 2020 alone, Beautyrest has reportedly converted 3.8 million plastic bottles into luxury fabric for its mattresses. It plans to use more than 23 million more bottles this year.

"We're proud to provide another option to help people find their best fit for a good night's sleep that provides both luxury and sustainability," Jessica Goldberg, Beautyrest’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. "This overnight experience provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy all that the Harmony Lux Hybrid has to offer in a once-in-a-lifetime environment."

